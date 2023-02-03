Rokt will become an official team partner and the two organisations will work together in various initiatives to foster greater diversity in F1 racing and beyond. The partnership will see the launch of a search to recruit female ethletes to join the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports team in different capacities and help make sim racing a safe and welcoming space for female gamers.

Partners to launch search for Female Ethletes to join the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports Team

Rokt will also become Title Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s event celebrating International Women in Engineering Day

Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt said “Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing are both innovative, disruptive, mission-driven companies focused on our commitment to diversity, sustainability and being a force for good in our communities. We’re thrilled to partner with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team and align on our mission to unleash possibility, develop the careers of talented female ethletes and empower women in sports, engineering, e-commerce and other fields across the globe. Oracle Red Bull Racing is also making history this year by launching its F1 car here in the US—the first time any team has launched its car in the States—and the timing of this event makes our partnership even more exciting.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said “We’re thrilled to add Rokt as a Team Partner and we very much look forward to working together to bring a more diverse workforce into the sport and into the sim racing world.

Rokt is committed to fostering diversity and empowering women both within its own organisation and in society at large and we’re proud to work together to launch a virtual program to recruit female esports drivers as one initiative under our new partnership.”

Rokt branding will appear on Oracle Red Bull Racing Team F1 cars, driver suits, and various team collateral, as well as on the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports team.