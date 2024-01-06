The Asian Cup gets underway in just a week for the Subway Socceroos and for coach Graham Arnold, the focus is maintaining standards to achieve a shared goal.

In his press conference in Abu Dhabi ahead of the warmup match against Bahrain, Arnold said the squad has settled well.

“I’ve got 26 very good players here and already getting headaches on who to start and who not to start and everyone’s turned up, fit and ready to go,” he said.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/maintaining-standards-and-doing-australia-proud-focus-arnold

