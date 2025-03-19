USA Rugby and World Rugby have announced a bumper programme of matches in 2025 as the women’s Eagles prepare for Rugby World Cup England 2025 and the men’s seek Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 qualification.

USA Rugby and World Rugby, supported by TEG Sport, unveil biggest-ever home event schedule for Men’s and Women’s Eagles in pivotal year

Women’s Eagles prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England, while Men’s Eagles push for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification

Six fixtures across five weekends in four cities broadening rugby’s reach and impact in the U.S.

Fixtures represent a major step in World Rugby’s U.S. growth strategy, expanding the sport’s reach and commercial potential

Women’s rugby central to the plan, with home fixtures spotlighting top female athletes and inspiring future generations

Landmark matches underscore USA’s place as a major rugby nation in the global calendar, fuelling long-term investment and growth.

USA Rugby and World Rugby are partnering with TEG Sport to host a series of world-class international rugby matches across four cities in 2025, as the USA Eagles embark on a landmark year on the global rugby stage.

With the Women’s Eagles targeting success at the biggest-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this year and the Men’s Eagles chasing Australia 2027 qualification at the Pacific Nations Cup, an exciting schedule of 12 international matches on American soil will provide unprecedented access for fans, boosting engagement and driving rugby’s national impact.

The initiative is a key pillar of World Rugby’s commitment to growing the sport in the U.S in partnership with USA Rugby and key stakeholders, driving fan engagement, commercial investment, and high-performance opportunities for the Eagles ahead of hosting Rugby World Cups in 2031 (men) and 2033 (women).

The first six fixtures span five match weekends across four cities, with Pacific Nations Cup hosting details to follow in April. The matches are:

26 April – USA Women v Japan – Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Los Angeles (a double header with the Major League Rugby match RFCLA v San Diego Legion)

2 May – USA Women v Canada (Pacific Four Series – CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

5 July – USA Men v Netherlands – American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

12 July – USA Men v Spain – American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

19 July – Double Header: USA Men v England and USA Women v Fiji – Audi Field, Washington DC

The expanded test schedule builds on the announcement of New Zealand v Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 November), alongside LA’s HSBC SVNS World Championship Final (3-4 May) – making this truly a landmark year for rugby in the U.S.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson: “The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market with strong commercial and hosting interest ahead of Rugby World Cup hosting. This test series reflects our ambition to build a sustainable competition calendar that enhances performance, attracts new audiences, and fuels rugby’s growth.”

USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren: “This marks a special year for USA Rugby with the initial announcement of our home events series. We’re thrilled to bring the Men’s and Women’s Eagles to fans coast-to-coast, in the largest slate of home matches since 2019. With Rugby World Cup stakes on the line for both teams, rugby fans can expect the very best rugby in stadiums this year.”

TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones: “We are delighted to be a part of this exceptional list of rugby matches on U.S. soil. The American fans have shown they are hungry for more top-quality international rugby, and this slate of games represents exactly that. We look forward to continuing to support bringing the best teams in the world to the United States, as we head towards the monumental occasions of having both Rugby World Cups in America in a few years.”

