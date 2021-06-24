Malaysia have been placed in the same Group H as Thailand and Palestine for the qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 following the conclusion of the draw yesterday.

The 28 teams were drawn into four groups of four and four groups of three, with the winners of each group clinching their place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6.

Defending champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia and third-placed China PR as well as hosts India have already qualified for the Finals, which will see an expanded 12 teams competing for the continent’s premier women’s national team title.

Group A will have three-time champions Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Laos, while Group B will see Vietnam, Tajikistan, Maldives and Afghanistan vying for the sole spot available in the Finals.

Group C consists of three-time winners DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq and Indonesia with Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, Guam and Lebanon making up Group D.

Group E will see 2003 runners-up Korea Republic, Uzbekistan and Mongolia, in contention with Philippines, Hong Kong and Nepal the cast for Group F.

Jordan – the 2018 hosts, Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh make up Group G. – www.the-afc.com

AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers

Group A: Chinese Taipei (H), Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Laos

Group B: Vietnam, Tajikistan (H), Maldives, Afghanistan

Group C: DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia (H)

Group D: Myanmar (H), United Arab Emirates, Guam, Lebanon

Group E: Korea Republic, Uzbekistan (H), Mongolia

Group F: Philippines, Hong Kong, Nepal (H)

Group G: Jordan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H)

Group H: Thailand, Palestine, Malaysia

