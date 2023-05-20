Cofidis and La Vuelta have renewed their agreement for another two years. The finance company and the Spanish tour will, therefore, continue to walk hand-in-hand until 2024, thus extending one of the race’s longest and most historical sponsorships.

The drive and development inherently present in sports also form part of both companies’ DNAs, which also share such values as passion, commitment, effort, sacrifice, team work and self-improvement with sports in general, and with cycling in particular.

‘Cofidis is proud to continue pedalling along with La Vuelta on this journey, which began fifteen years ago, as we wish to continue supporting our country’s most important cycling race,’ said Luc-Bertrand Salus, General Director of Cofidis España.

Javier Guillén, General Director of La Vuelta, stated that the agreement renewal ‘reinforces Cofidis’ commitment to the race as well as its status as one of the main cycling promoters in Spain.’ ‘Cofidis is part of the La Vuelta family since 2010. Its presence is always a guarantee of success and a source of joy for our event.’

With this renewal, Cofidis remains one of the race’s main sponsors and, as such, will continue to sponsor the prize for the stage winner, a trophy given to such prestigious riders as Sam Bennett, Primoz Roglic, Marc Soler, Remco Evenepoel, Mads Pedersen, Richard Carapaz and Rigoberto Urán in last year’s edition. Cofidis will also maintain its presence in other brand elements, thus ensuring its visibility during the race.

COFIDIS IS COMMITTED TO SPORTS SPONSORSHIPS

Cofidis is a leading Consumer Credit company in Spain and Europe, alike. With branches in nine European countries, it is part of the French group Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and has been present in Spain since 1990.

Cofidis fosters financial education among the general population through its blog Vive Más Vidas (Live More Lives) and the practice of sports through numerous sponsorships in the cycling world. The company currently has over 900 employees and over 1.7 billion Euros in credit investments. – www.lavuelta.es

