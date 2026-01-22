The Malaysian contingent currently sits third at the ASEAN Para Games 2026 after two days of competition in Nakhon Rachasima, Thailand.

Malaysia’s haul of 18 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 31 bronzes saw them trailing leaders Thailand (69-59-51), and second-placed Indonesia (40-38-28).

Muhammad Afiq Mohammad Ali Hanafiah’s gold in the Men’s 100m T12 added further lustre to the achievement of the Para-athletics camp, which so far had contributed 11 gold medals, eight silver medals, and 14 bronze medals.

After more than 24 hours’ wait, Muhammad Afiq was finally awarded the gold medal with a time of 11.26 seconds ahead of Thailand’s Kissanapong Tisuwan (11.52s) and Malaysian teammate Muhammad Noorhelmie Mohd Rabi (11.53s).

The anxious wait was a result of a certain technical issue regarding Singapore athlete, James Ethan.

In the meantime, the Malaysia Para-swimming squad finally broke the gold medal deadlock today when Rusdianto Rusmadi presented the first gold through the Men’s 50metre Butterfly event in the S8 category.

Rusdianto recorded a time of 30.54 seconds in the final to beat Vietnam’s Huynh Anh Khoa (31.26s) and Quang Thoai Han (33.41s).

