Thailand strengthened its grip on the overall medal standings at the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 on Thursday, while Indonesia remained firmly in contention and Malaysia climbed into third place after an eventful second day of competition.

Thailand collected 40 gold medals across nine sports on Day 2 in para athletics, para cycling (road), fencing, judo, powerlifting, swimming, shooting para sport, tenpin bowling and wheelchair basketball. The surge lifted the hosts’ gold medal tally from 29 to 69, pushing their overall count past 180 medals with 69 gold, 59 silver and 52 bronze.

Indonesia, chasing a fourth consecutive overall ASEAN Para Games title, continued to apply pressure on the leaders. The Indonesians added 25 gold medals on Thursday, mainly from para athletics, para cycling (road) and powerlifting, to remain second overall with 41 gold, 38 silver and 28 bronze medals — 107 medals in total after two days.

Former overall champions Malaysia enjoyed a strong Day 2, winning 13 gold medals to move into third place overallwith 17 gold, 21 silver and 31 bronze medals, overtaking the Philippines. Malaysia’s rise was fuelled by solid performances in para athletics, para cycling (road) and tenpin bowling.

The Philippines remained close behind after collecting seven gold medals, led by a strong showing in para athletics, while Vietnam slipped one position despite winning six gold medals, including four from track events.

Further down the standings, Myanmar and Singapore retained sixth and seventh spots respectively. Myanmar secured gold medals in para athletics and swimming while Singapore added a gold through the men’s shot put F40.

Brunei broke through into the medal table with a gold medal in the men’s singles TPB2 event in tenpin bowling, contested in Bangkok.

Para cycling (road) concluded its programme on Thursday, with Thailand and Indonesia sharing the majority of the gold medals. Thailand claimed eight golds, Indonesia five, while Malaysia secured two.

Competition resumes on Friday (Jan 23) with 109 gold medals to be contested across 11 sports, including para athletics (38 gold medals), para swimming (25), para table tennis (12), boccia (8), chess (6), archery (4), fencing (4), powerlifting (4), shooting para sport (3), tenpin bowling (3) and judo (2).

The 13th ASEAN Para Games runs until Monday, Jan 26, featuring medal competition across 19 sports including athletics, swimming, badminton, cycling, football (visual impairment and cerebral palsy), boccia, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, shooting, powerlifting, archery, fencing, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, chess and bowling.

Full Results: https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/

Live coverage is available on the APSF Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

