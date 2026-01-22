The WCH Tokyo 25 competition apparel of three-time sprint gold medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Camryn Rogers, who retained her hammer title with an 80.51m championship record in the Japanese capital, head up an impressive list of donations during 2025 which are today inducted into the 3D online platform of the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA).

“I wish to thank a record number of athletes for their generosity in donating their competition clothing, shoes, equipment and trophies to our museum in 2025,” commented World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“From the 1972 Olympic team uniforms gifted by marathon legends Frank Shorter and Kenji Kimihara and 800m winner Dave Wottle, right up to the 2025 bodysuit and name bib of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and the throwing glove of Camryn Rogers from last summer’s outstanding World Athletics Championships, the kindness of our athletes knows no bounds.

“Certainly, the most precious donation to the MOWA is the 2022 season illustrated training diary of Nicola Olyslagers which was presented in Tokyo. The journal is a truly remarkable record of the thoughts and beliefs of one of the world’s top athletes, much of which was written infield during competition.

“When any athlete gifts the MOWA a medal, it is a very special moment. When two Olympic champions donate medals in the same evening, there are no words to describe the emotions. Thank you to 1984 and 1988 Olympic marathon winners Joan Benoit-Samuelson (1985 Chicago Marathon medal) and Rosa Mota (1987 Boston Marathon medal) who presented their medals to the museum in New York.

“I also wish to thank MOWA Founding Patron Michael H Burke for his generous support, without which the MOWA donation ceremonies in Tokyo and New York would not have been possible.”



Record number of donations – 57 artefacts, 38 athletes, 16 countries, four areas

In total, a record number of 57 artefacts related to 38 athletes from 16 countries representing four continental areas which were made during 2025 have today been added to MOWA’s five online 3D galleries, available in English, French and Spanish.

The previous best year for donations to the museum was in 2024, when 32 artefacts were donated by 23 athletes from 12 countries in four areas.

Many of the items entering the MOWA were exhibited in the 11-week long MOWA Heritage Athletics Exhibition Tokyo 25 which attracted 200,000 visitors.

Currently, all the new additions to the museum’s collection are on show at the World Athletics offices in Monaco, and many will be displayed next month in the MOWA Indoor Athletics Exhibition Kujawy Pomorze 26 in Torun, Poland.



Gifts from another two world champions

Two of today’s donors, world champions Evan Dunfee and Nicola Olyslagers, are featured in more depth in the following features:

Evan Dunfee’s race walk world record kit enters the MOWA

Nicola Olyslagers’ iconic diary joins the MOWA collection



Artefacts entering MOWA

In the coming weeks, further feature stories will be published about the careers of the other champions and record breakers who made donations to our collection in 2025.

1970s

Kenji Kimihara (JPN): marathon fifth 1972 Olympics – singlet, bib and shorts

Frank Shorter (USA): marathon gold 1972 Olympics – US team t-shirt

Dave Wottle (USA): 800m gold 1972 Olympics – US Olympic team singlet (European pre-tour)

Donald Quarrie (JAM): 200m gold and 100m silver 1976 Olympics – tracksuit top and trousers, and numbered participant’s pin

1980s

Nelli Cooman (NED): 60m gold 1985 European Indoor Championships – singlet, bib and shorts

Joan Benoit-Samuelson (USA): area record 1985 Chicago Marathon – winner’s medal

Nelli Cooman (NED): 60m gold and world record 1986 European Indoor Championships – pair of spikes

Nelli Cooman (NED): 60m gold 1987 World Indoor Championships – painting

Rosa Mota (POR): winner 1987 Boston Marathon – winner’s medal

Marcus O’Sullivan (IRL): 1500m gold 1987 World Indoor Championships – singlet and pair of spikes

Marcus O’Sullivan (IRL): mile winner 1987 USA Mobil Grand Prix – trophy

Rosa Mota (POR): winner 1988 Boston Marathon – pair of shoes

Kathrine Switzer (USA): 1984 Olympics – ABC TV commentators jacket

Kathrine Switzer (USA): organiser 1978–1984 Avon Marathon Series – series jacket

1990s

Rosa Mota (POR): winner 1990 Boston Marathon – singlet, bib and shorts

Frank O’Mara (IRL): 3000m gold 1991 World Indoor Championships – singlet, bib and shorts

Yuko Arimori (JPN): marathon silver 1992 Olympics – pair of shoes

Ellen Van Langen (NED): 800m gold 1992 Olympics – tracksuit top

Kerry Saxby-Junna (AUS): race walking 1992 season – two bodysuits

Christian Plaziat (FRA): heptathlon gold 1995 World Indoor Championships – bodysuit

Jim Spivey (USA): 5000m semi-final 1996 Olympics – tracksuit top and trousers

Christine Arron (FRA): 100m and 4x100m gold 1998 European Championships – pair of spikes

Curt Clausen (USA): 50km race walk bronze 1999 World Championships – singlet, shorts and pair of shoes

Curt Clausen (USA): 50km 11th 1999 World Race Walking Cup – bib number

2000s

Erki Nool (EST): decathlon gold 2000 Olympics – bodysuit and bib number

Joanna Hayes (USA): 100m hurdles winner 2004 World Athletics Final – singlet

Deena Kastor (USA): marathon bronze 2004 Olympics – singlet and pair of shoes

Mizuki Noguchi (JPN): winner 2005 Berlin Marathon – bib number and pair of shoes

Memorial Van Damme (BEL): 2005 Memorial Van Damme – bronze statue of hurdler

Ladji Doucoure (FRA): 110m hurdles and 4x100m gold 2005 World Championships – right spike

Constantina Dita (ROU): marathon gold 2008 Olympics – training shoes

2010s

Trey Hardee (USA): decathlon silver 2012 Olympics – pair of 400m spikes

Viktor Roethlin (SUI): marathon fifth 2014 European Championships – singlet, name bib, shorts and pair of shoes

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 100m gold 2015 World Championships – pair of trainers

Bill Rodgers (USA): four-time winner New York City Marathon – 2016 training jacket

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 100m gold 2019 World Championships – painting

2020s

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 100m silver 2020 Olympics – singlet

Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM): 100m and 200m gold 2022 Commonwealth Games – singlet

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): high jump 2022 season – personal diary

Femke Bol (NED): European 400m hurdles record 2024 – bodysuit

Sifan Hassan (NED): marathon gold 2024 Olympics – singlet and name bib

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL): heptathlon gold 2024 Olympics – shot put shoes

Mykolas Alekna (LTU): world discus record 2025 – t-shirt

Evan Dunfee (CAN): world 35km race walk record 2025 – name bib and cap

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA): 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold 2025 World Championships – bodysuit, name bib and pair of spikes

Camryn Rogers (CAN): hammer gold 2025 World Championships – throwing glove

Patrizia Van Der Weken (LUX): 60m bronze 2025 European Indoor Championships – singlet and bib

Chris Turner for World Athletics Heritage

