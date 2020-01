The Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2020 will kick off on 14 March 2020 and will last six months until 30 September.

A total of 12 teams have confirmed their participation alongside four newcomers – Sarawak, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and KPM-PST Mustangs.

From the 12 teams, the top eight teams at the end of the MPFL 2020 season will go on to play in the Piala Futsal Malaysia 2020 – a knockout competition – which will take place from 31 October to 12 December 2020.