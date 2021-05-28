Over 8,000 runners all across Malaysia rallied together to pledge their support for the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) in a contest initiated by District Race Malaysia by AIA Vitality, by embarking on their personal fitness journey for a common cause.

The “Get Fit For Charity” contest, which took place from 12 April to 16 May, saw the generous and selfless side of many District Race participants, as they ran, jogged and walked their way to help raise funds for NCSM. Using the District app, they collected nearby virtual checkpoints, or clocked in their distance by linking a GPS-supported wearable device to automatically receive points for every km travelled.

With AIA Malaysia pledging RM1 for every 100 points scored, the participants responded quickly to the challenge of hitting 5 million points by 4 May. They reached the target well ahead of time, making the mission an overwhelming success.

This paved the way for AIA, who is the presenting sponsor for District Race Malaysia, to donate a cumulative total of RM50,000 to NCSM to support the NGO’s work on providing education, care, and support services for people affected by cancer, as well as raising public awareness.

For accountant Caason Ching, 41, this contest gave him not only an opportunity to support the cause, but also allows him to get fit in a fun and engaging way.

“Getting outdoors and working out is good for mental health, as it is a genuine concern for us being stuck at home most of the time now. I live in Subang Jaya and it’s so much easier that we have checkpoints around my area, as I don’t have to drive out far to run,” he said.

Caason has already amassed 240,000 points, and is determined for more.

“I hit 100,000 points back in March. My colleagues and I in the auditing department have participated and it is great fun, I have to say. Just like catching Pokemon!”

For 30-year-old Lai Vinc Yuee, the purpose was to work out and contribute towards a healthy cause.

“I felt compelled to join something different. It’s a unique run, where I get to collect points and contribute towards a meaningful cause. Besides that, I get to see plenty of new places when I venture out. I try and run 20-29 km each time I go out, so I have seen many new places around my neighbourhood in Sri Petaling,” said Lai, who has collected 84,000 points to date.

For insurance/takaful advisor and manager Fauzul Nizam, 40, it gave him a good chance to sweat it out at his own convenience.

“I usually work out near my housing area in Wangsa Maju. The furthest I have gone is three kilometres, and the aim is to achieve 3,000 points. It is great because I can do it with my wife, and we can amass points collectively. It is a great initiative because since everyone cannot really go out (for social activities / events), they get to do it and stay active at their convenience,” he said.

There is still an opportunity for Malaysians to participate in the District Race Malaysia by AIA Vitality, as the digital event only ends on June 30, 2021.

All you have to do is download the App, join and start collecting points. You could even be rewarded for your efforts and be in contention to win a brand new car!

Any activity that garners 2,000+ points will receive one lucky draw entry and the grand prize lucky draw winner will drive away with a brand-new Proton X50. There are also over 40 contest prizes to be won, including Garmin watches, adidas gear, and much more.

The District app is available for download via the App Store and Google Play Store.

General registration for District Race Malaysia by AIA Vitality, is still open for free sign ups by downloading the app at: https://rebrand.ly/DistrictRaceMY

For more information, follow @DistrictRaceMY on Facebook and Instagram, or visit the event page at: www.exploredistrict.com/en/events/district-race-my-2021

Like this: Like Loading...