MACAU, CHINA: Ervin Chang of Malaysia pictured during Round Two on Friday October 17, 2025 at the Macau Golf and Country Club during the SJM Macao Open. The US$1 million Asian Tour event is staged from October 16-19, 2025. Picture by Paul Lakatos/IMG

Ervin Chang and Shahriffuddin Ariffin kept the Malaysian flag flying into the weekend of the SJM Macao Open, following the conclusion of the second round on Friday.

Chang fired a superb 66 to soar up the leaderboard into tied 16th position on five-under-par 135 (69, 66), while Shahriffuddin signed in a second successive 68 to lie joint 22nd on four-under-par 136.

The third Malaysian in the field of the US$1 million Asian Tour event, Galven Green, bowed out despite a battling second round of even-par 70. Playing for the first time at the hilly and challenging Macau Golf & Country Club, Green’s 36-hole total of five-over-par 145 was six shots shy of the projected cutline of one-under-par.

Having missed the halfway cut in the last two editions of the SJM Macao Open, both Chang and Shahriffuddin were elated to be still in the mix.

Starting from the 10th tee in the afternoon session, Chang chalked up three birdies on his first nine and added one more down the stretch.

“It definitely feels good to shoot a bogey-free round, four-under-par. I missed a couple of putts out there, but that’s the game of golf, so I’m not going to complain too much. I’m hitting it good, I’m feeling pretty decent, just trying to keep my mind fresh. I missed the cut twice at the SJM Macao Open, so it feels good to be going into the weekend,” said Chang, who was the inaugural recipient of the Asian Tour’s Kyi Hla Han Future Champions award in 2023.

“There are two days left and I’m just going to stay patient. There’s a lot of golf left to be played, 36 holes, so it’s anybody’s game. I’m just hoping for a similar round like this,” added the 27-year-old.

Shahriffuddin meanwhile offset a double-bogey at the par-three 6th hole and two bogeys with six birdies.

“I’m happy that I finally made the cut here! My game has been good so far, I’m controlling my shots well, and my putting has been good too. I’ll stick to the same gameplan over the weekend; just take it hole by hole, and focus on making fairways and greens. If the birdies come, that’s great; if not, just be happy to walk away with par,” said Shahriffuddin, 26.

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut leads the tournament on 12-under-par following a stunning second round 63, three shots ahead of China’s Ye Wocheng.

The tournament is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Macau Golf Association.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans can track their favourite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

Like this: Like Loading...