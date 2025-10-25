Zubair Firdaus of Malaysia plays a tee stroke on the No. 8 hole during the second round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday 24 October 2025. Photograph by AAC.

Anson Yeo was the best Malaysians again at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Saturday as a third-round of 1-under 71 put him in position to register his career-best finish in four starts.

After a bogey on the fourth hole, the 19-year-old Yeo, whose best outing was a T29 in his debut in 2022, was rock steady before successive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes saw him post a second straight under-par card at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course as he ended the day in joint 26th position on 216.

Zubair Firdaus and Hariz Hasri carded matching 72s for T37 while Farez Azihan returned a 76 to fall back to T51. Joshua Lim and Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid will enter the final round in a share of 56th place after cards of 79 and 76 respectively.

Japan’s 16-year-old Taiseh Nagasaki fired a blistering 65 to open up a commanding five-shot lead on 17-under 199 ahead of countryman Rintaro Nakano (71), with the winner on Sunday earning invitations to the Masters and The Open next year. Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee (70) is solo third on 11-under.

With six Malaysians featuring in the weekend rounds in the region’s premier amateur Championship, Yeo said the achievement was something to be proud of despite being out of title contention.

“Everyone is happy we all made the cut, except for one player (Maverick Chua) who missed. I’m proud of this achievement. We’re just fighting the golf course and see who plays the best at the end. I’ll aim to go for it tomorrow and shoot as low as possible,” said Yeo.

“My first nine was a struggle. I hit a lot greens but couldn’t make birdies. Coming in, I struggled with the putter but managed to get two. I’ll try to make it to red figures and see where we finish up. First day, I played really badly but I’m proud I fought back yesterday and today. I’m not in contention so I’ll try to achieve my goal of being under-par.”

Zubair said the Malaysian contingent has their own mini tournament running to see who finishes as the best from the country in what is the 16th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

“There’s a little competition in the group …. we want to finish as the best Malaysian, but we also have to be very proud that six Malaysians made the cut,” said Zubair.

“I don’t recall the last time we had so many Malaysians qualify for the weekend. I’m very proud that all of us that we could perform at a high level which is an accomplishment,” added the recent Bahrain Amateur Open champion.

