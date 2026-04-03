Malaysia’s football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan holds some of his fondest memories from the inaugural ASEAN Championship in 1996, even though the campaign ended with a narrow defeat to archrivals Thailand in the final.

In the twilight of his playing career, Zainal was so commanding and inspirational at the heart of the Malaysian defence that he won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the tournament, now named the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™. He is the lone Malaysian to date to earn the individual accolade in 15 editions.

The recognition marked the pinnacle of an illustrious playing career which began as an 18-year-old and subsequently yielded multiple honours for club and country where he racked up over 100 international caps and 50 goals for Malaysia.

His fledgling career started as an enterprising right-back before switching to a striker role at the suggestion of Pahang head coach at the time, Frank Lord.

It was in the attacking position that Zainal blossomed into a feared forward in domestic and regional competitions, thanks largely to his predatory instincts, before his illustrious career made a full circle with a final switch in positions.

“I was getting close to the end of my playing career and because my speed was slowing down, I switched from striker to centre-back to ensure that I could keep playing,” says Zainal.

“I initially did not want to play (in the 1996 ASEAN Championship) but our national coach Wan Jamak Wan Hassan and his assistant, Irfan Bakti requested I come back to guide the squad as team captain.

“As I respected both coaches and team manager Datuk Dell Akbar Khan, I decided to play in Singapore.

“Due to my experience as a striker and defender, I was able to guide our team, and without wanting to boast about it now, I think I played really well throughout the tournament.”

In the group stage, Malaysia defeated the Philippines and Brunei 7-0 and 6-0 respectively and earned 1-1 draws with hosts Singapore and Thailand, in which Zainal scored a second-half equaliser with an exquisite freekick.

Zainal then marshalled the team’s defence with authority to lead Malaysia to a convincing 3-1 semi-finals win over Indonesia before losing to Thailand in the final through a solitary strike by Kiatisuk Senamuang, who scored early in the match.

“Before that tournament, I was already thinking of transitioning my career into coaching,” says Zainal, who is currently the technical director of Malaysian club Immigration FC II.

“In Singapore, whatever Wan Jamak was coaching our boys, I carried the instructions onto the pitch and the players simply followed. I was like a coach on the field.

“Looking back now, I was proud of how we played against the best teams in the region and winning the MVP, it was thanks largely to the whole team who had trust in me.

“In the final against Thailand, we controlled most of the match and we had great support from our fans who came across the Causeway from Johor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and the Klang Valley.

“Thailand just defended with some counter-attacks and we kept missing chances upfront. Kiatisuk’s goal was the difference and at the time, he was certainly one of the best players in Asia.”

Since transitioning into coaching, Zainal has lifted the Malaysia Cup and Malaysia FA Cup with Pahang and enjoyed stints with other Malaysian teams, including Selangor FC. He has no intention of stepping away from the game just yet as he is now in his early 60s.

“I want to give back to the game by motivating the young players with my experience and knowledge,” he says.

“Football is in my blood, and it has given me a lot of great memories.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, will celebrate its 30th anniversary when this year’s competition is played from July 24 to August 26.

Malaysia have been placed in Group B alongside seven-time champions Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and Laos, while defending champions Vietnam are in Group A with Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and the winners of the qualifying round play-off between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste.

Visit ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for the Hyundai Cup™ and other ASEAN United FC events for the full match schedule and access to news, information and exclusive content.

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