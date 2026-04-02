Formula 1® and Allwyn have announced the extension of their Official Partnership, with the leading lottery-led entertainment company signing a new multi-year agreement following a successful first season in the sport, during which Formula 1 continued to reach a more diverse global audience of 827 million fans.

The extension represents a significant opportunity to build deeper audience engagement through pioneering fan-centric activations. The renewed agreement also includes new interactive and broadcast elements designed to attract and develop fan avidity. It builds on a strong inaugural year in 2025, while continuing a shared commitment to innovation, technology, and driving positive change in the communities where both organisations operate.

As part of the expanded partnership, Allwyn will have enhanced brand assets and visibility during the formation lap at selected races this season, aligning with Allwyn’s “Winning Awaits” brand positioning. With the 2025 season reaching a global TV audience of 1.8bn, this is recognised as one of the most watched and exciting pre-race moments of a Formula 1 weekend, when anticipation and tension builds, helping bring to life this message immediately before lights out.

Allwyn will also integrate into the F1 Predict platform, where fans can try to guess the outcome of key moments during a Grand Prix weekend, through the creation of the Allwyn League which will give them the chance to win exclusive F1 prizes – including grandstand tickets to a Grand Prix for the highest scorer over each race weekend plus special end-of-season prizes such as Paddock Club access and one-of-a kind memorabilia.

The successful F1® Allwyn Global Community Awards initiative which saw four charities across the US, Mexico and the Netherlands each win an Allwyn donation of €100,000 in 2025 will return and expand in 2026, doubling in size to help up to eight local community organisations associated with Grands Prix this year.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said:

“We’re delighted to be extending and enhancing our partnership with Allwyn, benefitting our fans and the communities where we race. Our work with Allwyn reflects our shared commitment to leaving a positive legacy and leveraging innovation as a way of delivering new fan experiences both at home and at our global events. Allwyn is a strong and valued partner to F1, both in growing the sport and in benefitting the people it reaches around the world.”

Pavel Turek, Chief Officer Global Partnerships at Allwyn, said:

“We are thrilled to take our official partnership with Formula 1® to the next level, marking our most significant long-term commitment to the sport to date. By continuing our collaboration, we are committing to our shared belief in the power of Formula 1 to reach and inspire a global audience. This next chapter allows us to deepen that connection even further through the launch of the Allwyn League fan experience, our headline partnership of the Formation Lap and the expansion of our F1 Allwyn Global Community Award programme. We will ensure the excitement of the track delivers a rewarding experience for fans and a lasting positive impact for the communities we visit.”

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