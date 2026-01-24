The musical chairs start earlier every season but is there room for even the biggest names to change when the technical regs reset in 12 months’ time?

2025 is a distant memory, 2026 is very much the now and present but there’s always an eye on the future – particularly 2027. With a whole new set of technical regulations waiting, we could be in for the wildest of silly seasons and before even testing, contract talk has already been a topic of conversation for the reigning World Champion.

Into his third year aboard a Ducati and his second in the factory team, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has already broached the topic of 2027 and when asked about the timelines for a decision to be made, responded with: “Nobody can promise the best bike, we will see. You have to follow your instinct and what is the best project for you. Some riders will close [a deal] before the first race and it is true I am one of them. We have to see what is best for my professional and personal life.”

Speaking in his TV interview from Madonna di Campiglio, he clarified his intention to stay in red: “If you check my career, if I’m in a team where I feel good, fast and everything works well, I try not to move. Of course, my first option is to try and be with Ducati but step by step. It looks like every time, the contracts close earlier and earlier; we’re in conversations but I need to evaluate all the things.”

With the exception of Johann Zarco, everyone has their contract expiring at the end of 2026. This, combined with the new regulations coming into effect for 2027, may well mean we could see some of the craziest changes a silly season has ever seen. Make sure to keep up-to-date with all the happenings from the MotoGP fraternity.

On whether or not he holds all the cards in the rider market, the #93 disagreed: “The decisions are on the different manufacturers, it’s not a name. It’s true we are World Champions but every year is different. I would like to go more forward and wait a bit more and decide our future mid-season for example…. We are in conversations, we are getting closer and closer to some projects and we need to decide but it is true manufacturers try to take one rider and build their project then.”

One thing was clear though; wherever Marquez ends up, it’ll be for two years: “If we decide to go forward, it will be a two-year contract.”

