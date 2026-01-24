As the Games headed into the final day of action on Sunday, the Thai contingent continued to deliver a strong showing, collecting an impressive 114 medals in a single day as they continued to dominate across multiple sports.

Thai athletes continued their commanding performance at the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, surging to a total of 395 medals, including 143 gold, to maintain a lead of more than 40 gold medals over second-placed Indonesia after four days of competition.

Much of Thailand’s success on the day came from the swimming events led by Ekkaphan Songwichean, who captured gold in the 200m individual medley.

The victory brought his personal tally to five gold medals at this edition of the ASEAN Para Games.In the evening session, Thailand’s Para athletics team also made a major impact, claiming a series of gold medals in track events.

Notable victories included Suneephan Thanomwong in the women’s 400m T11, Jakarin Damunee in the men’s 400m T13, and Amornthep Phonphanna in the men’s 200m T38, among others.

After four days of competition, Thailand has amassed 143 gold, 135 silver and 117 bronze medals, bringing their overall total to 395 medals.

Indonesia, the defending overall champion, remains in second place with 101 gold, 103 silver and 88 bronze medals, totalling 292 medals.

Malaysia sits third in the standings with 49 gold, 43 silver and 60 bronze medals, for an overall total of 152 medals.

Timor Leste added another gold to their chart, clinching two altogether and tied with Laos.

Full results: https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/

Live coverage: APSF Official YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

