Both the Central Coast Mariners and Canberra United left polytec Stadium feeling somewhat downbeat on Sunday afternoon after playing out a fiery yet frustrating 0-0 draw.

Canberra United had the first good chance of the game as Matildas striker Michelle Heyman shot straight at keeper Annalee Grove as she attempted to find the bottom corner in the 32nd minute.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-central-coast-mariners-canberra-united-match-report-highlights-goals/

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Photos Courtesy #CanberraUnited

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