Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez will officially reveal where he’ll be riding in 2024 inside the next three weeks after confirming at the Misano Test on Monday that his decision will be made during the Indian and Japanese Grands Prix.

The eight-time World Champion said he has three options for next season, a “Plan A, Plan B and Plan C”, with only “one or two people” in his close circle aware of his options.

After debuting the first prototype of Honda’s 2024 RC213V, the Spaniard said: “The riding style is quite different but, in the end, the problems are the same, so we need to keep working. Of course, you always expect more. If this is the base, if this the bike, then we are far. We need to work and change many things.

“It’s true that there are new engineers. They’ve started with this new bike then they will start working. They’ve not been working on this new project for a long time. Let’s see if they can make a step.

“An engineer has come, I believe he’s from aerodynamics, who used to work more in Formula 1, and we have also tested new aerodynamics. When I stop in the pit, I talk to a different face. They haven’t introduced me to him yet, but I think he’s the new Project Leader. Although they haven’t made it clear to me.

“There’s plan A, plan B, and plan C, which I previously mentioned as two, there are three. I have the three plans, the three ideas very clear, I am clear about what needs to happen for each of them. But there isn’t much time. There is a deadline. Around India, Japan I will decide.”

Like this: Like Loading...