Championship Standings
- With 131 points, Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) continues to lead the standings.
- Just nine points behind is Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), fresh off a Race 2 victory at Donington Park.
- Thanks to two podium finishes at the UK Round, Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) has moved up to third in the standings, 33 points behind Neila.
- Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) sits fourth, just 3 points behind Sanchez.
- After achieving her first podium of the season in Race 1 at Donington Park, Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) climbed to fifth in the standings, her best result so far this year.
Wildcard Entry
- Colombian Sara Varon will return for the Hungarian Round with her former team, Pons Italika Racing FIMLA. She competed in eight races during the inaugural WorldWCR season, with a best result of 16th place.
- Elisa Gendron will also join the Pons Italika Racing FIMLA team, making her debut in WorldWCR.
A new venue for WorldWCR
- Balaton Park makes its debut on the WorldWCR calendar this weekend, bringing riders to a brand-new and technically demanding circuit.
- Among the few WorldWCR competitors to preview the layout during a recent track day was Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), who shared her impressions: “I was lucky enough to be one of the first riders to test the new Balaton Park Circuit layout and it is about as technical as it looks on the track map. The circuit starts with a very hard braking, 2nd gear sequence between Turn 1 and 2, and then opened up to a fast sweeping left hand sequence where you feel like you’re on the edge of the tyre for ages. The multiple chicanes make it a very technical, hard braking circuit and is quite challenging on the Yamaha R7, throwing around a 175kg motorcycle with not much of a break in between! In between the tight, 2nd gear chicanes there is a mix of fast flowing sections of the track which make the R7 sing; turns 6, 7, and 8 are really enjoyable and for sure was a strength of mine during testing. I think the circuit will be challenging to learn quickly for those who didn’t have the chance to ride the track. 17 corners is going to be challenging, but will be a real spectacle for spectators with many passing opportunities across the entire circuit!”