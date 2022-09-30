With 365 days to go until the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23, organisers of the event have launched the registration of the mass races, which will be held alongside the elite championship races on 30 September and 1 October next year.

This unique global running festival, which will crown the world mile, 5km and half marathon champions, will see tens of thousands of amateur runners from at least 100 countries competing in what will be the most significant public sporting and athletics event in the history of the Baltic countries.

Any recreational runner who is ready for a challenge can register for any of the official mass races of the World Championships in Riga and earn a unique medal from the World Athletics Road Running Championships.

The event organisers have also this week launched their website, riga23.org , and have unveiled the logo for the championships.

