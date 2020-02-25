Dickson Nwakaeme the Nigerian hitman is back while Frenchman, burly defender Herold Goulon has been retained but the big movement of players from last year’s squad has badly weakened the Elephants. Dickson Nwakaeme the Nigerian hitman is back while Frenchman, burly defender Herold Goulon has been retained but the big movement of players from last year’s squad has badly weakened the Elephants.

Headache Dollah Salleh is facing a massive problem in picking his team for this Saturday’s biggie against Klang Valley rivals Selangor at home. It is rare for Dollah not to set any targets for his Elephants.

However, Dollah, after his team finished empty-handed the last season, would rather put less pressure on his team against the Red Giants, coached by the wily B. Satianathan.

In the FA Cup, Pahang has also run into a wall after being drawn against defending champion Kedah in a second-round match which will be played at the Darulaman Stadium in Alor Setar.

“I have massive problems in my hands. My foreigners only joined the team late…just when the league season is about to kick off,” said Dollah from Kuantan.

“With some of the newcomers, it is not easy to gel them into my match strategies, more so when I have lost a number of players for the new season. It has not been easy but the show must go on.

“Movement of players is a norm in a football team. We just got to move on and blend a new team.”

Pahang was also badly hit when they lost skipper and influential right-back Matthew Davies who has joined six-time Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim.

Also leaving the Elephants was Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin who is now with Selangor. International Norshahrul Idlan Talaha has also moved out and has joined Thai club Pathun United.

Others who have left are Zubir Azmi (Sabah), Afif Amiruddin and Remezey Che Ros (UKM FC), Wan Zaharulnizam Zakaria (Kelantan). Joining the exodus list included Lazarus Kaimbi, Saddil Ramdani, and Wafieyuddin Shamsudin.

To add to Dollah’s woes naturalized Malaysian Mohamadou Sumareh and Goulon are on the crock list. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH