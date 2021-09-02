RWC 2021 Europe Qualifier to be hosted by Italy on 13, 19 and 25 September, 2021

Matches to be played in Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Italy, Spain, Ireland and Scotland will compete for the Europe 1 place in Pool B

Runner-up will progress to the Final Qualification Tournament

View full match official appointments here

World Rugby has confirmed the match schedule and match officials for the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe qualifier, which will be hosted in Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on 13, 19 and 25 September, 2021.

Hosts Italy will compete against Ireland, Scotland and the winners of the Rugby Europe Women’s Championship 2020, Spain, in a round-robin format. The top team will secure a spot in Pool B at Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022, and the runner-up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

An experienced team of match officials have been appointed for the tournament, including Aurelie Groizeleau (FFR), Nikki O´Donnell (RFU), Hollie Davidson (SRU), Clara Munarini (FIR), Beatrice Benvenutti (FIR) and Maria Pacifico (FIR), alongside Television Match Officials Andrea Piardi, Gianluca Gnecchi and Stefano Penne (all FIR).

The opening match day will see Aurelie Groizeleau take charge of Scotland’s meeting with hosts Italy at 15:00 local time, before Nikki O´Donnell oversees Spain against Ireland at 18:00, the first test match between the sides since May 2008.

Hollie Davidson and Aurelie Groizeleau will take charge of day two matches when Italy face Ireland at 15:00, followed by Spain against Scotland at 18:00, respectively. Italy’s only victory in their last 18 meetings with Ireland came at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in February 2019, winning their last meeting on Italian soil 29-27.

While, Hollie Davidson and Clara Munarini will oversee the final match day when hosts Italy face Spain at 15:00, followed by Ireland v Scotland at 18:00 in their first meeting since February 2020. Italy and Spain have not met since Rugby World Cup 2017, Las Leonas winning their pool encounter 22-8 before the Azzurre avenged that defeat by winning their ninth place play-off 20-15.

Nine teams have already confirmed their place at Rugby World Cup 2021, including New Zealand, England, France, Canada, USA, Australia and Wales via their final ranking at Ireland 2017, and South Africa and Fiji who came through the Africa and Oceania regional qualification tournaments respectively.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director Alison Hughes said: “We are delighted to confirm the match schedule and a highly qualified team of match officials for what promises to be three exciting and hotly contested matchdays in the Europe Qualifier as all four participating teams will be aiming to claim the prize of a place at Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand alongside the best women’s 15s teams in the world. We continue to work in close partnership with the hosts and all participating unions to ensure we deliver a safe and secure event and give the players the opportunity to showcase their talents on the pitch.”

RWC 2021 Europe Qualifier schedule (all times local):

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

13 September, 2021

15:00 – Scotland v Italy

18:00 – Spain v Ireland

19 September, 2021

15:00 – Italy v Ireland

18:00 – Spain v Scotland

25 September, 2021

15:00 – Italy v Spain

18:00 – Ireland v Scotland

Tickets will be available online on www.ciaotickets.com and at the Stadio Lanfranchi ticket-office from 8 September. Further details will be released on www.federugby.it.

The media accreditation application process for the RWC 2021 European Qualifiers is now open. Media interested in attending media activities in Parma or remotely are invited to apply at http://fir.accreditationsystem.info/mediaaccreditation.asp by Wednesday 8 September.