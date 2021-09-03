The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced the renewal of their partnership with Credit Saison, a leading Japanese financial services group, for the current 2021 to 2024 rights cycle.

The extended global sponsorship deal encompasses the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar™ featuring the Continent’s top 12 national teams, and Asia’s flagship national team competition – the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ – among other major national team tournaments.

As an established partner of the AFC, Credit Saison continue to bring exciting experiences to fans of AFC national team football in Japan and globally.

“Credit Saison have been a steadfast supporter of the AFC and Asian football and we are grateful for their continued belief and confidence in our competitions to expand the reach of their brand,” said Dato’ Windsor John, AFC General Secretary.

He added: “This extension is confirmation once again of the worldwide appeal and stature of the AFC’s world-class competitions and we look forward to working with Credit Saison to enhance our connection with the millions of passionate supporters of Asian football.”

Katsumi Mizuno, Executive President and COO of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. commented: “It is our great honour to extend our partnership with the Asian Football Confederation as an Official Global Partner.

“Our company provides financial products and solutions to the under-served population in eight countries globally, mainly in ASEAN, in cooperation with local companies. We will continue to support the economic development of the Asian region and the strong progression of Asian football.” – www.the-afc.com

