THE Malaysian Chinese Football Association (MCFA) proudly host their 71st edition – one of the oldest tournaments in the nation (inaugural in 1948) – this weekend (Aug 9 -11) in Kampar, Perak.

The tournament using the two

(2) league system, Carnival ( Northern & Southern ) started on June 21.

After the League rounds, Penang emerged champions of the Northern Zone, while Perak emerged runners-up to qualify the semifinals, with Selangor emerging champions and Negri Sembilan runners-up, in the Southern zone, to reach the semifinals too.

Penang will take on Negri Sembilan in the first semifinals, while Selangor will play Perak in the second semifinals.

The tournament rules requires a minimum of three Under-21 players to be in 1st XI for the full duration of the match and teams are allowed to field players of other ethnic groups, besides Chinese players. The prize money for champion is RM 7,000.00, runner-up RM4,000.00, 3rd & 4th RM2,000.00 each.

The defending champion is Kedah who had defeated Selangor in the finals last year, but failed to qualify for the semifinal this year.

Penang holds the record of winning the tournament the most number of times -15 – and last won it in 2013. Selangor has won it 13 times and last won it in 2022.

Perak has won the championship 9 times, after Singapore (10 times). Negri has only won it four times. There will also be special awards for the following: Fairplay team Top Scorer Best Goalkeeper Man of the match (Final)

MCFA president, Datuk Jefrey Low said: “In this tournament we witness the power of unity, as players from different backgrounds, cultures and states come together with a shared passion, ready to showcase their extraordinary abilities.

“Here, the game transcends language, race, and borders, uniting us in common language understood by all a language of rentless effort, camaraderie and determination.

“Since the tournament began in June, we have witnessed unforgettable moments, breath taking goals, and display of sheer brilliance that has etched memories.

“I strongly believe as the tournament moves to its final stages, we are going to witness even more exciting days in Kampar.”

Venues: Semi Final 1 & 2 – 09.08.2024 SF1 – Sport Complex UTAR SF2 – Majlis Perbandaran Kampar(MPK) Field 3rd & 4th Placing, Final – 11.08.2024 Sport Complex UTAR

