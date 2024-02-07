Rory McIlroy will return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 11-14 2024, with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets to watch the World Number Two defend his title.

The four-time Major winner produced a brilliant birdie-birdie finish on a thrilling final day at Renaissance Club last season to edge out home favourite Robert MacIntyre by one stroke. McIlroy topped a stellar field, which included eight of the top ten players in the world, to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in his storied career.



It was a second consecutive Rolex Series win for the Northern Irishman, following his earlier victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and he started this season in the same vein by successfully defending his title in Dubai last month.

The win in East Lothian last July also saw McIlroy notch up another bit of history, as he became the first player to triumph in the national opens of both Scotland and Ireland as well as The Open. He went on to top the season-long Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex for the fifth time and second consecutive season.

McIlroy said: “It was special to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time last season. Winning a national open is always notable, and to do it in the home of golf, with such great support from the Scottish fans, made it a memorable week.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2024 schedule, with the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club taking place next week, February 15-18.

The Genesis Scottish Open benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of ticket options for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, including daily general admission tickets, season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 premium hospitality packages, are available to purchase at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

Ticket+ options for all four tournament days sold out well in advance in 2023, and Green on 18 packages are already sold out for Friday of this year’s event, so fans are encouraged to buy their preferred ticket option early.

