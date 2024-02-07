Melbourne Victory have signed former Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers star Roly Bonevacia for the remainder of the 2023-24 Isuzu UTE A-League season.

The former Ajax midfielder returns to the A-Leagues having spent the past four seasons in the Middle East, playing across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Bonevacia flourished for Wellington and Western Sydney before leaving the Wanderers for Al-Faisaly in 2019.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/melbourne-victory-rony-bonevacia-a-league-transfer-news/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...