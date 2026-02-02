Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2026, following the conclusion of the group stage.

Host Indonesia emerged as Group A winner with seven points ahead of Iraq, while losing finalist at the last edition, Thailand took Group B with the full points, finishing ahead of runners-up Vietnam (six points).

Two other representatives from AFF – Australia and Malaysia – could not make the grade to the next round when they finished at the bottom of their respective Group C and Group D.

In the quarterfinals later today, Indonesia will face Vietnam, while Thailand will be up against Iraq.

