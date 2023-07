The 42nd edition of the Merdeka Tournament will be held on 13-17 October 2023 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Other than host Malaysia, the other participating countries are Palestine, Lebanon and India.

Towards that, a second Competition Management Committee meeting was held this week at the Wisma FAM that was chaired by FAM Vice President Mohd Firdaus Mohamed as Chairman of the LOC.

