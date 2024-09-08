FIFA have released its International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 2 September 2024), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the 2024 mid-year transfer window, which reveals a number of record-breaking figures in both men’s and women’s football.For the first time, the report has been published on a new dynamic and engaging platform, which provides in-depth analysis of the most recent transfer window in international football. The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division, after its recent move to Miami, successfully managed all transfers within this important window.“We are delighted to present this dynamic report, which has been produced by our team in Miami and provides a unique understanding of the key dynamics of the mid-year transfer window,” said FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero. “We have just completed a very intense window which, among others, confirmed the steady development of transfers in women’s football. The current trends also highlight the importance of continuously enhancing the regulatory framework of the transfer system.”To visit the new digital platform and read the full snapshot, please click HERE.In men’s professional football, more than USD 6.4 billion was spent on transfer fees, the second-highest amount ever. Over 10,900 international transfers were registered in men’s professional football around the globe, a record. English clubs led the way in the 2024 mid-year window, with their spending on transfer fees in men’s football exceeding USD 1.6 billion. The highest number of incoming transfers was also completed by clubs from England, followed by clubs from Brazil and Portugal.In women’s professional football, USD 6.8 million was spent on international transfers, more than twice the amount spent in the previous mid-year window. Additionally, over 1,100 international transfers were registered in women’s professional football around the globe – also a new record and an increase of more than 30% compared to the mid-year window of 2023.In January 2025, FIFA will publish an in-depth analysis of the characteristics of international transfers concluded over the course of the 2024 calendar year. – www.fifa.com #AFF

