Global sports brand PUMA, together with their distribution partner – ACTIVE SPORTS, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Through this partnership, PUMA will be the official match ball provider for all MFL competitions.

This long-term agreement will commence at the TM Piala Malaysia 2021 competition, with PUMA providing all official match balls until 2024. Other than Piala Malaysia, competitions under the MFL include Piala Sumbangsih, Liga Super, Liga Premier, Piala FA, Challenge Cup.

The Malaysian Football League is the first football league in Asia with PUMA officially producing special edition match balls – adding to PUMA’s growing global portfolio.

In addition to the MFL, PUMA are also the official match ball provider of the La Liga, which stars world-class players such as Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, and the English Football League (EFL).

The MFL special edition official match ball for TM Piala Malaysia incorporates the latest technology developed by PUMA, designed to complement the various styles of play, and features the 100-Year Piala Malaysia logo.