The cool air of Cameron Highlands carries more than just the scent of tea leaves this July — it breathes life into a new generation of endurance athletes as they tackle the Cameron Ultra 2025. Wrapped in mist and silence, the trail becomes a canvas for perseverance, painted with every stride and heartbeat.

Among the participants this year is Syarifah Balqis, a rising name in Malaysia’s trail running scene. From completing her first ultra-marathon in 2022 to conquering a solo 100 km race at Trans Jeju, Balqis has steadily built a reputation for grit and quiet determination. Her journey from casual runs to completing 100km races reflects her steady commitment to growth.

At this year’s Cameron Ultra, she took on the challenge under the 100km Women Veteran category, seeing it as a personal escape to reconnect with herself and the calm that only the mountains can offer. As someone who often trains alone in nature, Balqis embraces the solitude of the trails, where every climb becomes a conversation between body and mind.

“Running through the Cameron Highlands felt like coming home — the cool air, the familiar trails, and a deep sense of calm in the quiet. Partway through the race, I felt a sharp pain at the back of my ankle. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I trusted my instinct and chose to stop. Not finishing was tough, but I’ve come to realise that resilience isn’t just about pushing through — it’s about listening to your body and having the strength to walk away when it matters most.” said Syarifah Balqis

This year’s Cameron Cultra, which took place over the weekends, features multiple categories — 100km, 60km, 30km, 14km, and a special 4km junior race. The course is notorious for its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather, demanding not only strong legs but also an iron will. For many amateur athletes, particularly those like Syarifah with full-time careers and active personal lives, training for such a race is an act of deep personal commitment.

Beyond the adrenaline, the Cameron Ultra stands as a symbol of why movement matters. In a world overwhelmed by fast-paced urban life, trail running offers something rare: stillness in motion. The rhythm of feet crunching on gravel, the solitude between checkpoints, and the unfiltered beauty of nature all contribute to a mental sanctuary where clarity replaces chaos.

Syarifah also shared that running for hours in solitude teaches more than stamina. It cultivates discipline, the kind that gets you out of bed for a 5am training run. It sharpens focus as every step on uneven ground demands attention. It builds determination, especially when your legs ache and the next aid station feels miles away. Most of all, it fuels ambition, not to beat others but to become a stronger version of yourself.

As Malaysia looks to foster more interest in sports and wellness, events like Cameron Ultra serve as both inspiration and platform. They encourage Malaysians of all ages to get outside, set personal goals, and take that first step — whether it’s a 4km fun run or a gruelling 100km mountain quest.

With runners like Syarifah leading the way, this year’s Cameron Ultra promises more than personal bests. It promises stories of transformation, fuelled by determination and grounded in the belief that movement can heal, empower, and connect.

Elevate your own fitness journey and join the OneASICS membership program for exclusive benefits and insights at https://www.asics.com/my/en-my/mk/oneasicsmy

Like this: Like Loading...