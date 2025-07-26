Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) performs during the first off-road day at Red Bull Romaniacs in Sibiu, Romania on July 23, 2025. // Attila Szabo / Red Bull Content Pool

Offroad Day 1: Defending champion Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) takes command of the tough 121km long Offroad Day 1

It was a scorching hot day out on the tracks for Day 1 of the Offroad Days. Lettenbichler had a dominating performance leading the way for the entire 121 km day with no real battles with his fellow Gold-Class competitors, despite feeling the pressure.

Staying focused and keeping a continuous, fast flow through the intense and technical sections, without losing critical time picking lines, which has proven to be one of Lettenbichler’s stronger riding advantages. Pushing hard behind the leader were Teo Kabakchiev (BUL) and Billy Bolt (GBR) who continuously played a game of “cat and mouse”, in Bolt’s words, until the very end coming in almost together in second and third.

Offroad Day 2: Extreme levels conquered on extreme long Offroad Day 2 with 183km – Lettenbichler (GER) takes the win

Offroad Day 2 pulled out all the stops with an extremely long day, 183 km, with heavy signature sections one after the other in soaring temperatures. By the end of this long gruelling day, it was Lettenbichler who was able to maintain his lead and finish in first and Bolt managed to charge into second place with only an 8m 28s gap from Lettenbichler, despite the loss of his hydration pack in the morning causing extra exhaustion. Roman and Kabakchiev battled until the finish, Roman managed to finish ahead of his teammate by just over one minute and came in third position.

Results Red Bull Romaniacs 2025 – Gold-Class

Offroad Day 1 Offroad Day 2 1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) 6h5m26s 1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) 10h32m54s 2. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL) 6h12m45s // +7m19s 2. Billy Bolt (GBR) 10h49m42s // +16m48s 3. Billy Bolt (GBR) 6h13m46s // +8m20s 3. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL) 11h17s // +27m23s

Overall Standings: 1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) 2. Billy Bolt (GBR) 3. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL)

Like this: Like Loading...