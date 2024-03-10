Vietnam wrapped up their campaign in the AFC under-20 Women’s Asian Cup with Nguyen Minh Chuyen scoring the consolation goal in their final group game at the Do’stlik Stadium.

Following earlier losses to Japan and North Korea, the Vietnam U20 women’s team completed their Group B fixtures with a 6-1 defeat to China.

Chuyen scored Vietnam’s only goal of the tournament in the 75th minute.

“When I scored the goal I felt so emotional and happy that I wanted to cry,” said Chuyen.

“My next target is to do better in domestic tournaments and championships.”

The goalscorers for China were Yu Jiaqi (11th and 79th minute), Lu Jiayu (15th and 76th), Xia Lejiao (17th) and Hou Yuexin (81st).

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...