WorldSBK is excited to announce the continuation of its partnership with Misano World Circuit, ensuring the Emilia-Romagna Round will remain in the iconic Motor Valley through 2029.

The Emilia-Romagna Round will continue to thrill fans at the Misano World Circuit for another five years, thanks to the new agreement signed with Santa Monica SpA. This contract renewal solidifies Misano’s prestigious place in WorldSBK history, where it has been a beloved venue since 1991.

The WorldSBK round at Misano is not only a highlight in the calendar but also a significant event for local tourism, generating substantial economic impact. A survey by Trademark Italia estimates the event now brings over 30 million euros to the region.

This extension ensures that Misano will continue to be a vital part of the WorldSBK calendar, offering fans and teams an exceptional racing experience in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Misano World Circuit. The Emilia-Romagna Round is a cornerstone event for WorldSBK, known for its passionate fans and excellent organisation. This extension to 2029 reflects our commitment to bringing world-class racing to this historic venue. We look forward to many more years of thrilling races and memorable moments here at Misano.”

Luca Colaiacovo, President of Santa Monica SpA: “After a season of significant investments in the structure by the Financo ownership, we are laying the groundwork to ensure MWC and the territory a calendar that is always worthy of one of the world capitals of motorsport. The synergy is winning: MWC guarantees organizational capacity and a destination that multiplies the success of events thanks to our collaborative efforts. We are experiencing a record-breaking 2024, expecting to reach 800,000 attendees, and at the same time, we are laying the groundwork for further developments. Essentially, we never stop.”

Andrea Albani, Managing Director of Misano World Circuit: “Major events like WorldSBK fuel the interest in motorsport and simultaneously drive the development of a long and articulated supply chain, to which we have given increasing value. Opportunities thus multiply commercial appointments, manufacturer tests, and the expansion of the business network at MWC Square are positive and concrete effects, up to the organization of ITS Maker to train quality professionals useful to companies. The renewal until 2029 generates confidence and therefore optimism among entrepreneurs in our field.”

