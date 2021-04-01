MOCCO will make its journey from Tohoku to Tokyo ten years after the Great East Japan Earthquake. It will connect Tohoku to Tokyo and build ties among people during the journey, aiming to increase interest in Tohoku and encourage people to visit the region. MOCCO will keep walking with memories of the past, in order to bring smiles and happiness to people and to unite them together once again.

MOCCO, whose name was given by screenwriter KUDO Kankuro, was inspired by “MOCCO’s Story,” a tale written by Japanese comedian and writer MATAYOSHI Naoki. Picture book creator ARAI Ryoji created the design based on the imaginative ideas expressed by children from the Tohoku region during workshops held in the region.Globetrotting puppeteer SAWA Noriyuki refined the design into a finished work.

Details of MOCCO’s tour

MOCCO will appear at three locations in Tohoku and one in Tokyo.

• Saturday 15 May, in Takata Matsubara, Tsunami Reconstruction Memorial Park, Iwate prefecture

• Saturday 22 May, in Millennium Hope Hills, Ainokama Park, Miyagi prefecture

• Saturday 29 May, in Hibarigahara Festival Site, Fukushima prefecture

At these events in the Tohoku region, local cultural organisations will give performances and introduce distinctive aspects of Tohoku culture. To ensure the safety of visitors as well as the local community, attendance, which will be free, will be managed by means of advanced registration.

• Saturday 17 July, in Shinjuku Gyoen Landscaped Gardens, Tokyo

In Tokyo, during the final event of the tour, MOCCO will perform in Shinjuku Gyoen Gardens as part of a collaboration between Tokyo 2020 and the organisers of the Tohoku Kizuna Festival. “Kizuna” means “bonds” in Japanese, and the festival was originally launched in 2011 to mourn the souls of the many victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake and to raise hope for the region’s recovery. The festival is a combination of six representative summer festivals held annually in Tohoku: the Aomori Nebuta Festival, the Akita Kanto Festival, the Morioka Sansa Dance, the Yamagata Hanagasa Festival, the Sendai Tanabata Festival, and the Fukushima Waraji Festival. The Tohoku Kizuna Festival, which took its current name in 2017, aims to unite the minds and hearts of the Tohoku people and become a symbol of the region’s recovery.

In addition, a selection of popular Japanese singers will perform an original song composed with lyrics based on messages of “thoughts for Tohoku’s recovery” received from members of the general public.