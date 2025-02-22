Indonesia Women’s national team head coach Satoru Mochizuki was ‘grateful’ after their close 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in a friendly.

Indonesia edged their counterparts from Saudi Arabia by the narrowest margin in a FIFA Women’s Matchday tie at the King Abdullah Sports City Reserve Stadium in Jeddah.

The only goal of the game was scored by Reva Octaviani’s penalty in the 31st minute.

“We are grateful that we were able to beat Saudi Arabia. We are happy to see the players’ hard work and mentality getting better. We also saw that Saudi Arabia were stronger, especially during one-on-one situations and the transition of play,” said Mochizuki.

“There are still shortcomings in the team and we need to address them ahead of the upcoming 2025 ASEAN Women’s Championship.”

The Indonesia Women’s national team will head to Japan next for training and matches.

