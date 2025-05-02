Congressional Cup, Day 2. LBYC, Long Beach, CA, USA. May 01, 2025.

Switzerland’s Eric Monnin and his Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team delivered a faultless performance today, the second day of the 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup. The team won all three of their races at the start of the second qualifying round robin, placing them in second position with a 10-2 win loss score behind defending champion Chris Poole from the USA at 11-1.

Monnin, a Congressional Cup veteran, is proving once again that he belongs among the elite. After a steady performance on day one, the Swiss skipper stepped it up a level today, defeating Poole and carrying that momentum into an undefeated start in the second round robin. With two third-place finishes in the Congressional Cup already under his belt, Monnin is making a clear push to finally climb higher on the podium.

“We had some tight matches and tight situations, but everything went well today, which we’re really happy about and is a big credit to the crew. There’s a lot of racing left, so we need to keep the momentum going,” commented Monnin.

Other frontrunners, Australia’s Cole Tapper and Long Beach local Dave Hood, remain firmly in the hunt after finishing in the top four after the first round robin. As the second round robin unfolded, it became clear that the battle for the top four would only intensify. With teams settling into form, there’s little margin for error—and the leaderboard is tightening fast.

Veteran Johnie Berntsson, who finished the first round robin in seventh, found another gear today and came out swinging, winning all three of his matches to start the second round robin. Meanwhile, fellow Swede Björn Hansen, fifth after round one, continued to grind out results with a string of tight matches, using his experience to stay within striking distance of the top.

“We’re learning a lot, and everyone is working really hard from the front to the back of the boat. The tough part is when you don’t get the score even when you think you’ve made all the right decisions,” said Berntsson. “Today we got some more points and I’m happy with how we’re developing, but there are still things to do and improve on.”

At the front of the pack, Poole remains the one to beat. His Riptide Racing team has been consistent and composed, with just one loss so far in their title defense campaign. But with Monnin pressing, Tapper and Hood on his heels, and others finding their footing, the path to the Crimson Blazer is as competitive as ever.

The Congressional Cup uses a double round robin format, where each team races every team twice. Points are accumulated across both rounds, and only the top four teams overall after the round robins will advance to the semi-finals.

