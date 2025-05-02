World Rugby has confirmed an evolved HSBC SVNS competition model designed to deliver long-term financial sustainability and grow the global reach of rugby sevens in the lead-up to the LA 2028 Olympics.

World Rugby continues to be fully committed to rugby sevens as a key driver of global fan and participation growth



New three-level SVNS model designed to tackle shifting media and sports trends, enhancing appeal for fans and hosts



Devolved hosting model enables scalable, cost-effective event delivery and increased competitiveness



Clearer, faster pathway from regional competition to SVNS World Championship Series within a single season, with an expanded 13-tournament calendar from 2026



Season finale features three blockbuster SVNS World Championship Series events with 12 teams per gender, determining an annual world champion



Model shaped by extensive consultation with key stakeholders across the global game

Following a record-breaking Olympic Games Paris 2024, World Rugby has confirmed an

evolved HSBC SVNS competition model designed to deliver long-term financial sustainability and grow the global reach of rugby sevens in the lead-up to LA 2028.

Shaped through stakeholder consultation and evaluation of the sporting landscape, the new structure introduces a devolved, three-division hosting model that expands the series from 10 to 13 events in 2026. HSBC SVNS Division 1 will see core team numbers reduce from 12 to eight per gender in a six-tournament series, with all events adopting a two-day format – enabling more agile, cost-effective delivery while elevating competitiveness, fan interest and broadcast value.

The model responds to the shifting sports and media landscape, while preserving a clear, season-long pathway from regional qualification through to the SVNS World Championship Series – offering emerging nations the opportunity to rise to the top within a single year.

Key features of the new HSBC SVNS model:

Three-division regular season : Division 1 – Eight men’s and eight women’s teams compete in six high-impact SVNS Series events Division 2 – Six teams per gender compete in a second division across three events Division 3 – A standalone Challenger event with eight teams per gender, qualifying from regional competitions

: Season finale to determine world champion : Three blockbuster SVNS World Championship Series events with the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (eight from Division 1, four from Division 2)

: Three blockbuster SVNS World Championship Series events with the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (eight from Division 1, four from Division 2) Integrated tournaments with equal participation fees and representation for men’s and women’s teams

with equal participation fees and representation for men’s and women’s teams Defined progression pathway : Teams can advance from regional qualifiers to global championship contention in a single season

: Teams can advance from regional qualifiers to global championship contention in a single season Expanded calendar: 13 tournaments across the HSBC SVNS 2026 season, delivering more opportunity and exposure

The eight teams competing in the HSBC SVNS World Championship 2025 in Los Angeles (3-4 May) will form the HSBC SVNS Division 1 teams for the 2026 Series. The teams that finish with final rankings of 9th-12th from the LA Playoff Tournament will qualify for SVNS 2 – in the 2025/26 season. Teams that finish with final rankings of 13th-16th will start their 2025/26 Sevens Season journey through their respective sevens regional qualifier competitions.

Rugby sevens continues to drive global growth – especially among youth, women, and emerging nations – with record attendance and engagement at Paris 2024 and a legacy of success since its Olympic debut at Rio 2016, unlocking vital National Olympic Committee and Olympic Solidarity funding that was previously unavailable for rugby.

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “World Rugby is firmly committed to the success of rugby sevens on the road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games and is investing £10 million annually into the SVNS, a large proportion into team participation fees. This evolved model provides greater certainty for unions with more events, increased competitiveness, greater pathway opportunities than ever before and most crucially, a financially sustainable event ecosystem which provides a clear pathway for the future for international rugby sevens.

“While change can be difficult, this is an evolution that ultimately secures the sustainable advancement of a sport that has proven to be a hit at the Olympic Games, showcasing some of the most gifted athletes on the planet. We are grateful for all the engagement throughout an extensive stakeholder consultation process and now look ahead to an exciting future for the short format of the sport.”

A global host tender process will launch in May as the next phase of implementation begins.

The HSBC SVNS World Championship 2025 and Play-Offs take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on 3-4 May. More information at www.svns.com

Like this: Like Loading...