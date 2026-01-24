Quartararo and Rins headline in Jakarta as the covers come off the colour scheme for the V4-powered YZR-M1.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team have officially launched their 2026 campaign in Indonesia, marking the beginning of Yamaha’s V4 era as the marque get ready to field the project full-time this season.

The presentation was part of Yamaha Motor Indonesia’s 3S Dealer Meeting in Jakarta and introduced the refreshed team colour scheme and showcased the completely redesigned YZR-M1.

The new-look retains the characteristic camouflage theme, but the livery is refreshed with more blue and white – ready to take to the track in the hands of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Fabio Quartararo: “I am ready to start riding again! The team launch is always the moment that the energy and enthusiasm for the new season builds – and you couldn’t ask for a better and more supportive crowd than the Indonesian fans. It’s exciting to start this new chapter. The V4 engine is a big change, and I can’t wait to feel how it will develop on track. I think also the fans and the media are very curious. I’ve been training hard all winter, so I’m ready to give it my all. Indonesia is the perfect place to kick things off because the fans here are incredible. As always, I will do everything I can to make them proud!”

Alex Rins: “First of all, it’s always nice to visit Indonesia. The fans here are really something special. Last year I gained momentum at the end of the season – with the Indonesian GP probably being the best weekend of all. Kicking off the season with the team presentation here in Jakarta, I feel super motivated. I want to carry this energy that I got from today’s launch with the fans into the 2026 season. The new bike gives us more development opportunities, and that’s highly motivating too. There will be a lot of work ahead of us, but I can’t wait. I’ve worked hard during the off-season to be ready from the first test. It’s a new era for Yamaha, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Takahiro Sumi, General Manager of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Motor Sports Development Division & President of Yamaha Motor Racing and Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing & Team Principal of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP highlighted the remarkable achievement of developing the new V4-powered YZR-M1 in parallel with racing in 2025 – an unprecedented challenge in the modern MotoGP era. To achieve such an ambitious target, they also underlined the importance of seamless alignment between Japan and Italy and the creation of an environment where specialists coming from diverse backgrounds can perform at their best.

Massimo Meregalli, Team Director of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, added that the focus in 2026 will be on extracting performance and building consistency weekend after weekend while getting acquainted with the new machine, with positive results expected to follow as a consequence of getting the fundamentals right.

Takahiro Sumi, General Manager, Motor Sports Development Division, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. & President of Yamaha Motor Racing: “2026 marks the start of Yamaha’s V4 era, and it’s an exciting chapter – but it demands discipline, data, and dedication from everyone involved: our Factory in Japan, Yamaha Motor Racing in Italy, the Factory Teams, and our Test Team. Last year’s parallel development of three platforms gave us the foundation for this year, so we can now focus on growing the 2026 M1 powered by the new V4 engine while continuing to work on the 2027 prototype.

“We’ve already seen encouraging signs: improved braking stability, better acceleration potential, and a more consistent feeling over long runs. Success early on in the season will not be measured just based on results: every lap adds knowledge that will propel us forward. Our focus for 2026 is centred on accelerating development speed and ensuring seamless integration between design, testing, and racing. We strive to consistently gain momentum – the results will follow.”

Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing & Team Principal, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: “2026 is crucial because it accelerates Yamaha’s transformation. It’s phase two of our Blue Shift plan. The new M1 we’ve just introduced gives us far more development margin than before. I am envisioning a season during which we will grow our understanding of the new bike and our performance lap by lap, race by race.

“Indonesia is the perfect place to start this new chapter. It’s home to one of the most passionate motorcycling communities in the world: here we have our bigger racing fan base and, of course, this is a key market for Yamaha. Hosting the team launch alongside the YIMM 3S Dealer Meeting underlines the importance of this region to Yamaha’s vision. The energy and enthusiasm here inspire us and strengthen our commitment to a big upcoming challenge and a long MotoGP season, counting again 22 rounds in total.

“I also want to highlight the partnerships that fuel our journey. Monster Energy has been a trusted force alongside Yamaha for more than a decade across multiple racing disciplines. In MotoGP, they became our title sponsor in 2019 – a milestone announced right here in Jakarta. This partnership is built on a shared love of racing and pushing the level of performance to the limit, and together we will strive to make many more unforgettable moments.

“We are also proud to welcome DP World as a new partner. Their world-leading logistics expertise will help us simplify operations and enable performance with absolute precision. DP World’s presence signals ambition and momentum – qualities that perfectly align with Yamaha’s fast-moving MotoGP project as well as other classes, which is something we’ll cover in more detail during next week’s DP World x Yamaha event held in Dubai.

“Last but not least, I cannot wait to see Fabio and Álex riding the new bike in Sepang in less than a couple of weeks. The first test is always special because it is the moment when all the work done over the winter comes together, but with a completely new project this preseason is even more special!”

Massimo Meregalli, Sport Manager, Yamaha Motor Racing & Team Director, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: “Unveiling this new 2026 bike is a special moment because it represents months of hard work from many people – in the garage and back in Japan. This year, the biggest change is technical: we start with a completely new project, and that, for sure, will create an exciting atmosphere inside the garage, especially at the upcoming tests and the opening round. There will be a steep but interesting learning curve, and everyone – mechanics, engineers, riders – will be pushing in the same direction from day one.”

After getting so close to a win in 2025, what will the V4 era bring? It starts soon as Yamaha are able to field all their riders at the Shakedown thanks to their concessions – so come back for more as engines warm up at Sepang next week.

