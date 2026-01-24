Genevie Lim Tsin Yeen and Wafa Shahmina Rahman upset the formbook to make the final of the Women’s Doubles first leg, PETRONAS National Under-21 Championship 2026 here at the Perak BA Hall.

The unseeded duo from Sarawak overcame the challenge of top seed Lee Joinne-Teh Xin Ying from BAM in straight set.

Genevie-Wafa, the silver medallists at the Borneo Games last year, recorded the 15-12, 15-12 win in half an hour.

In the final tomorrow, Genevie-Wafa will take on Lee Yu Shan-Wong Zi Yi from Selangor, following the latter’s hard-fought victory over Celine Ng- Sheyeon Wong E-Shwen from Penang.

In the duel that lasted 39 minutes, Yu Shan-Zi Yi lost the first set 13-15 before recovering to take the next two sets 15-7, 15-13.

