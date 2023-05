Central Coast Mariners, with goals from James McGarry and Jason Cummings, have sunk Adelaide United 2-1 in the first leg of their A-League Men semi-final.

The Mariners broke a nine-year finals drought with a stylish triumph on away turf at Adelaide’s Coopers Stadium on Saturday night.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-sink-adelaide-in-first-alm-semi/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

