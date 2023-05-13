Indonesia will take on Thailand in the fight for the gold medal in the Men’s Football event of the SEA Games 2023.

Following the semifinal matches earlier last night at the National Olympic Stadium, Indonesia dumped defending champions Vietnam 3-2 as Thailand coasted past Myanmar 3-0.

Komang Teguh headed in the lead off a long throw-in inside the first ten minutes of play as Vietnam then fought back with the equaliser with a Nguyen Van Tung header in the 39th minute.

Muhammad Ferrari then restored Indonesia’s advantage in the 53rd minute before an own goal from Amiruddin Bagas in the 79th minute put both teams back on level terms.

However, Vietnam under new head coach Philippe Troussier would find themselves out of a place in the final when Muhammad Taufany grounded in an opportunistic finish deep in injury time to put Indonesia through.

The last time Indonesia made the final was at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

In the meantime, Thailand made it their back-to-back appearance in the final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Myanmar.

Teerasak Poeiphimai headed in a 27th minute freekick to be followed by the close finish from Leon Pitchaya James (85th minute) and Anan Yodsangwal’s rifling shot from distance (90th) for the final score line.

The final between Indonesia and Thailand will be played at the National Olympic Stadium on 16 May 2023.

