More than 50,000 spectators attended the preliminary rounds of the Pro Futsal League in Indonesia before the decision was made to suspend it due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
With sellout crowds for almost all matches since December 2019, the city of Makassar saw the highest attendance over the weekend of 1-2 February 2020 with a total of 8,425.
The least number of spectators was in Palembang which saw only 1,300 attendees.
But the number of spectators can be higher considering that the last weekend of the Pro Futsal League and also the Final Four has yet to be played.
SPECTATORS BREAKDOWN BY VENUE
GROUP A
GOR Mustika, Blora – 3700
GOR Amongrogo, Yogyakarta – 6500
GOR Ciracas, Jakarta – 3500
GOR Sudiang, Makassar – 8425
GIGA Futsal Arena, Kota Metro – 2172
GOR 17 Desember, Mataram – 4956
GOR Sasana Krida, Banyumas – 2400
GROUP B
GOR Sasana Krida, Banyumas – 1800
GOR Dabonsia, Bojonegoro – 5700
GOR POPKI, Jakarta – 4000
GSG Pemprovsu, Medan – 5130
GOR Ranau Jakabaring, Palembang – 1300
GOR POPKI, Jakarta – 2000
GOR Sabilulungan, Kab. Bandung – POSTPONED
FINAL FOUR
GOR UNY, Yogyakarta – POSTPONED