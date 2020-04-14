More than 50,000 spectators attended the preliminary rounds of the Pro Futsal League in Indonesia before the decision was made to suspend it due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

With sellout crowds for almost all matches since December 2019, the city of Makassar saw the highest attendance over the weekend of 1-2 February 2020 with a total of 8,425.

The least number of spectators was in Palembang which saw only 1,300 attendees.

But the number of spectators can be higher considering that the last weekend of the Pro Futsal League and also the Final Four has yet to be played.

SPECTATORS BREAKDOWN BY VENUE

GROUP A

GOR Mustika, Blora – 3700

GOR Amongrogo, Yogyakarta – 6500

GOR Ciracas, Jakarta – 3500

GOR Sudiang, Makassar – 8425

GIGA Futsal Arena, Kota Metro – 2172

GOR 17 Desember, Mataram – 4956

GOR Sasana Krida, Banyumas – 2400

GROUP B

GOR Sasana Krida, Banyumas – 1800

GOR Dabonsia, Bojonegoro – 5700

GOR POPKI, Jakarta – 4000

GSG Pemprovsu, Medan – 5130

GOR Ranau Jakabaring, Palembang – 1300

GOR POPKI, Jakarta – 2000

GOR Sabilulungan, Kab. Bandung – POSTPONED

FINAL FOUR

GOR UNY, Yogyakarta – POSTPONED