As we get set for a mouth-watering new chapter of MotoGP™ in 2024, we thought it would be useful to note who the riders have by their side in their respective garages – the Crew Chiefs. 

There have been some changes ahead of the 2024 campaign, so look at the table to get familiar – if you’re not already – with who will be with whom for the upcoming season.

RIDER CREW CHIEF  TEAM
Francesco Bagnaia  Cristian Gabarrini Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini  Marco Rigamonti Ducati Lenovo Team
Jorge Martin  Daniele Romagnoli Prima Pramac Racing
Franco Morbidelli  Massimo Branchini Prima Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi  Matteo Flamigni Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio  David Muñoz Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team
Alex Marquez  Donatello Giovanotti Gresini Racing MotoGP™
Marc Marquez  Frankie Carchedi Gresini Racing MotoGP™
Brad Binder  Andres Madrid Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller  Christian Pupulin Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez  Alex Merhand GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Pedro Acosta  Paul Trevathan GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Aleix Espargaro Antonio Jimenez Aprilia Racing
Maverick Viñales Manu Cazeaux Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira  Giovanni Mattarollo Aprilia Racing Independent Team
Raul Fernandez Noe Herrera Aprilia Racing Independent Team
Fabio Quartararo  Diego Gubellini Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team
Alex Rins  Patrick Primmer Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team
Joan Mir  Santi Hernandez Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini  Giacomo Guidotti Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco  David Garcia CASTROL Honda LCR
Takaaki Nakagami  Klaus Nohles IDEMITSU Honda LCR

 

*In bold, the new rider and Crew Chief pairings for the 2024 season

