As we get set for a mouth-watering new chapter of MotoGP™ in 2024, we thought it would be useful to note who the riders have by their side in their respective garages – the Crew Chiefs.
There have been some changes ahead of the 2024 campaign, so look at the table to get familiar – if you’re not already – with who will be with whom for the upcoming season.
|RIDER
|CREW CHIEF
|TEAM
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Cristian Gabarrini
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Enea Bastianini
|Marco Rigamonti
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Jorge Martin
|Daniele Romagnoli
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Franco Morbidelli
|Massimo Branchini
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Matteo Flamigni
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|David Muñoz
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team
|Alex Marquez
|Donatello Giovanotti
|Gresini Racing MotoGP™
|Marc Marquez
|Frankie Carchedi
|Gresini Racing MotoGP™
|Brad Binder
|Andres Madrid
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Jack Miller
|Christian Pupulin
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Augusto Fernandez
|Alex Merhand
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|Pedro Acosta
|Paul Trevathan
|GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
|Aleix Espargaro
|Antonio Jimenez
|Aprilia Racing
|Maverick Viñales
|Manu Cazeaux
|Aprilia Racing
|Miguel Oliveira
|Giovanni Mattarollo
|Aprilia Racing Independent Team
|Raul Fernandez
|Noe Herrera
|Aprilia Racing Independent Team
|Fabio Quartararo
|Diego Gubellini
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team
|Alex Rins
|Patrick Primmer
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team
|Joan Mir
|Santi Hernandez
|Repsol Honda Team
|Luca Marini
|Giacomo Guidotti
|Repsol Honda Team
|Johann Zarco
|David Garcia
|CASTROL Honda LCR
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Klaus Nohles
|IDEMITSU Honda LCR
*In bold, the new rider and Crew Chief pairings for the 2024 season