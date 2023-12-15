As we get set for a mouth-watering new chapter of MotoGP™ in 2024, we thought it would be useful to note who the riders have by their side in their respective garages – the Crew Chiefs.

There have been some changes ahead of the 2024 campaign, so look at the table to get familiar – if you’re not already – with who will be with whom for the upcoming season.

RIDER CREW CHIEF TEAM Francesco Bagnaia Cristian Gabarrini Ducati Lenovo Team Enea Bastianini Marco Rigamonti Ducati Lenovo Team Jorge Martin Daniele Romagnoli Prima Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli Massimo Branchini Prima Pramac Racing Marco Bezzecchi Matteo Flamigni Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team Fabio Di Giannantonio David Muñoz Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP™ Team Alex Marquez Donatello Giovanotti Gresini Racing MotoGP™ Marc Marquez Frankie Carchedi Gresini Racing MotoGP™ Brad Binder Andres Madrid Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Jack Miller Christian Pupulin Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Augusto Fernandez Alex Merhand GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Pedro Acosta Paul Trevathan GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Aleix Espargaro Antonio Jimenez Aprilia Racing Maverick Viñales Manu Cazeaux Aprilia Racing Miguel Oliveira Giovanni Mattarollo Aprilia Racing Independent Team Raul Fernandez Noe Herrera Aprilia Racing Independent Team Fabio Quartararo Diego Gubellini Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team Alex Rins Patrick Primmer Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team Joan Mir Santi Hernandez Repsol Honda Team Luca Marini Giacomo Guidotti Repsol Honda Team Johann Zarco David Garcia CASTROL Honda LCR Takaaki Nakagami Klaus Nohles IDEMITSU Honda LCR

*In bold, the new rider and Crew Chief pairings for the 2024 season

