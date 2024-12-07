Interim Head Coach Tom Sermanni said that he has achieved his goal of unearthing players during this window, and that there would be much more competition for the 23-player squad ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in February.He was speaking to the media after the CommBank Matildas’ 6-0 victory against Chinese Taipei.“Having a window like this has been quite fortunate, in the sense that it’s allowed us to get some quality game time for players that haven’t had a lot of game time,” he said. For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/sermanni-competition-spots-increased-after-players-introduced-window #AFF

