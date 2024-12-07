SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 04: Sam Bird of Great Britain and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Taylor Barnard of Great Britain and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with salsa dancer at Sao Paulo Street Circuit on December 04, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

In a unique warm-up to the intense on-track battles of the 2024/25 São Paulo E-Prix, two Formula E drivers traded their race suits for dancing shoes, trying their hand at samba dancing in the heart of Brazil’s cultural capital ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opener.The activity took place at the appropriately named Sambadrome Circuit, where drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard (both NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) embraced the vibrant spirit of Brazil, learning the intricate footwork and rhythms of the nation’s famous dance style. Guided by professional samba dancers and accompanied by an eight-piece band, the drivers showcased their skills – or attempted to – bringing laughter, energy, and a healthy dose of competition ahead of the Season 11 opener.As race day approaches on Saturday 7 December, this one-of-a-kind experience offered drivers a chance to connect with Brazilian culture, unwind, and recharge for the challenges of the São Paulo street circuit.Taylor Barnard, No.5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:“Super excited to be here in Brazil, and preparations for the race have been going well. We’ve managed to explore the local culture too which is new for me so it’s been really exciting. Sam and I can’t wait to get going!”With the São Paulo E-Prix promising another thrilling chapter of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the drivers’ samba adventure added a touch of Brazilian magic to the build-up.Last year, the São Paulo E-Prix delivered some of the most exciting racing in the championship’s history. The Anhembi Sambadrome circuit saw more than 200 overtakes, with a nail-biting, last-lap finish that had Sam Bird secure NEOM McLaren’s first win in Formula E ahead of his Season 9 teammate Mitch Evans. The final podium position was decided even closer to the line, with Oliver Rowland pipping Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis to third as the three crossed the line within 0.2 seconds of each other.Brazilian Formula E fans can catch all the action this Saturday 7 December, live on Grande Prêmio or Band. A full list of global broadcast schedules for the race can be found on the Formula E website.

A

are still available for electric racing fans wanting to witness the action live.

