A 2-0 win in the final was enough to give Myanmar their first silverware of the year when they beat host Nepal for the title in the International Women’s Championship 2025 last night in Kathmandu.Following their last round-robin tie in the group stage a few days earlier, the fierce battle continued much into the final game of the tournament, with both teams deadlocked at the end of an intense first half.However, Yu Per Khaing grabbed the opening goal in the 62nd minute, and captain Win Theingi Tun added the second goal just two minutes later, enabling the Myanmar ladies to lift the Cup this year. #AFF

