Australia produced a dominant second half display to defeat Japan 2-0 in their AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 semi-final at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium on Wednesday.Goals from Musa Toure and Jaylan Pearman kept Australia on course for a first title, with the Young Socceroos to meet Saudi Arabia in the final on Saturday. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup.html/news/australia-upend-japan-to-waltz-into-title-decider #AFF#AFC

