Negeri Sembilan have taken over the leadership of the women’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 following their narrow 4-3 win over Young Tigress in Negeri Sembilan.

It was anything but an easy afternoon for the inaugural winners of the women’s Charity Shield when Negeri Sembilan were held several times before Fatin Shafika Mohd Shukri managed to smash in the 49th minute winner off a Penalty Corner.

It was Young Tigress who took the early second minute lead with a Field Goal from J. Thibatharshini before Negeri Sembilan drew level with a Field Goal from Fatin just two minutes later.

A superb Penalty Corner finish from captain Nuraini Abdul Rashid in the 17th minute put Negeri Sembilan 2-1 ahead.

But the lead lasted for just three minutes before Young Tigress then drew level with a Field Goal from Dian Nursyakira Najwa Nazreen.

It was Negeri Sembilan again in the lead in the 27th minute with Hanis Nadiah Onn’s Field Goal as Young Tigress then fought back with the equaliser through Siti Noor Atika Shaik Maznan’s Penalty Corner in the 49th minute.

But all it took was just a momentary lapse of focus and Fatin was there for the finish to give Negeri Sembilan the hard-fought win and their place at the top of the standings.

After four matches, Negeri Sembilan have picked up 10 points – the same as second-placed KPT-Uniten Thunder, who dumped Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 6-0 in Bertam today.

The loss for Young Tigress meant that they slipped down to third with nine points from the same number of matches played.

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA remain rooted at the bottom of the six-team league standings without a single point – the same as fifth-placed CS Hockey Team.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Negeri Sembilan 4

Young Tigress 3

CS Hockey Team 0

TLHT-MSNT 3

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

KPT-United Thunder 6

