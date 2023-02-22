PROJECT MONDO G is a unique art piece that merges the iconic G-Class and Moncler’s distinctive design elements

Mercedes-Benz launches the collaboration art piece at Moncler’s “The Art of Genius” live show in London

Set in an otherworldly environment, the reveal moment “The Art of Imagination” presents the art piece as a new creation of outstanding automotive and fashion design

PROJECT MONDO G recreates the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the distinctive design codes of Moncler by merging the characteristic G-Class features with Moncler’s puffer jacket. As a premier the art piece was unveiled at the Moncler “The Art of Genius” show during London Fashion Week.

Hosted by Moncler, Mercedes-Benz is lined-up with brands and artists, such as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Adidas Originals, FRGMT, Salehe Bembury, Palm Angels, ROC NATION by Jay-Z. Moncler unleashes a new vision for Moncler Genius through an immersive live event at Olympia London.

Transforming its collaboration model into a platform for co-creation across diverse new industries including art, technology, sport, music and design.

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler share a passion for innovation, concise design language and a first-mover approach to cross-cultural collaborations. These values and attributes define both partners, who now came together to showcase the creative opportunities and where the merging of the two brands’ worlds can take you.

The theme “Art of Imagination” is an inspirational message to dream big and to explore their own firsts: breaking new ground, put the impossible in reach, and discover without limits. The collaborative art piece PROJECT MONDO G marks Moncler’s first automotive partnership.

“We are very excited about collaborating with Moncler to create another ‘X-factor brand moment’. At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to engage in culture and society. Our co-creation with Moncler offers an unexpected experience of both brands. This debut collaboration with Moncler opens new horizons and a potential of opportunities for more news to come soon.” – Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales

PROJECT MONDO G: Iconic art

The exclusively for the collaboration of Mercedes-Benz and Moncler designed art piece merges the characteristic features of the iconic Mercedes-Benz off-roader G-Class with the style-defining Moncler puffer jacket. Building a spectacular contrast with the angular design of the G-Class and the soft, flowing lines of the quilted textile.

Unmistakable and inimitable with functionality at their core, both functional products have developed into lifestyle items of luxurious value over the past decades. The fusion of opposites gives rise to a sculptural object: PROJECT MONDO G invites to experience the transformation of a formerly pure utility focused object into a design. Its impressive dimensions are: 4.6 m length, 2.8 m height, 3.4 m width (with wheels) and 2.5 tons weight.

A closer look reveals further characteristic features that have a concrete connection to the original products and additionally create exciting contrasts: the rough patina is the visible trace of use, which refer to functionality and practicality. This forms the visual counterpoint to the perfect, high-gloss reflective surfaces that underpin the claim to luxury.

Nor is it by chance that the PROJECT MONDO G bears the huge zipper, another deliberately striking and eye-catching element. The zipper is a practical reference to the versatility and variability of both products, vehicle and jacket.

“The collaboration with Moncler inspired us to create a real iconic sculpture on wheels – a very bold design statement: our PROJECT MONDO G. Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets. Two strong luxury brands offer an extraordinary new experience by combining automotive and fashion world united in one piece. Because of over-dimensional and exaggerated language of forms it’s polarizing art to set new impulses and trends.” – Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Born in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class roots are embedded in the exploration of tough terrains and in the industrial or municipal sector. Mercedes-Benz entered uncharted territory in 1979 with the G-Class.

The off‑road vehicle was designed on the one hand as a means of transport with extreme off-road capabilities and an emphasis on leisure, and on the other for tough everyday use, for example, in the industrial or municipal sector. A continuous advancement process began shortly after its market launch. That is the key to the lasting success of the G – an icon of its own.

The “Art of Imagination” campaign

PROJECT MONDO G is the hero showcar of the campaign that accompanies the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler co-creation with social media, out of home (OOH) and PR assets for a broad global activation. The visualization stages an otherworldly winter landscape inspired by the main themes of outdoor durability and limitless discovery opportunities with the off-roader G-Class as basis of PROJECT MONDO G and the puffer jacket of Moncler.

The look and feel is an imaginary universe with low gravity that interprets the art piece with fashionable moments by models wearing conceptual looks designed with Moncler collection items. The campaign set design mirrors the art piece reveal at the “The Art of Genius” show presenting the ability of the G-Class and the Moncler puffer jacket to withstand even in the harshest conditions. The campaign was lensed by the recognized director and photographer Thibaut Grevet.

About Moncler

Moncler was founded at Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Italy. Over the years the brand has combined style with constant technological research assisted by experts in activities linked to the world of the mountain.

The Moncler outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. Moncler manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Moncler through directly operated physical and digital stores as well as selected multi-brand doors, department stores and e-tailers.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Engagement

Since 1995, Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a major player in the global fashion industry. The luxury company has built authentic relationships across creative fields spanning fashion, photography and art, and uses its initiatives to support emerging design talent, innovative collaborations, fashion week partnerships and live events. – www.mercedes-benz.com

Like this: Like Loading...